Late to the Party 2022: Part 2

The idea for the discussion is simple, once a week a volunteer (or volunteers) will do a write up on an older piece of media that they are digesting for the very first time.

So here’s the link to signup for the write ups. Be sure to fill it out completely

Late to the Party





Now for rules:

-It must be the first time you’ve completely watched, listened, read, or played this piece of media. Prior toe tipping will be excused (like say 30% of the project).

-Since industry eras come and go at different rates, different mediums will have different criteria

-For video games, as of right now, no new content released past 2015 will be accepted. Games from 2015 and earlier that are ported on a later date are acceptable as long as it plays the same as the original version (Ex: Okami HD? That’s ok. Yakuza Kiwami 2? That’s not ok).

-For television, short stories, comics, and books as of right now, nothing aired/published past 2017 will be accepted. You can do episodes, seasons, issues, arcs, short stories, or the entire series.

-For film and albums as of right now, nothing released past 2012 will be accepted

-Be sure to include tags for the proper medium

Anime – Anime

Books – Book Reviews

Comics – Comic Book Reviews, Comics

Games – Game Reviews, Video Games or Tabletop RPGs (depending on circumstance)

Manga – Manga

Movies – Movie Reviews

Music – Music Reviews

Musicals – Musical Reviews

TV – Classic Coverage

-I will not be posting for you. You have to get approved by the mods to post discussions on this site.

-For now, we will be posting at 1PM (Eastern Time Zone) on Mondays.

Aside from that, do what you want. You can write a straight up review, you can write about your experience vs what other people told you, you could make it serious, you could make it as goofy as you want, it can just be a simple discussion you are having with someone else in text format about your thoughts, you could just post quotes from pro critics praising the project to mock it, etc. Just write something. For those that want a word count minimum, personally I’d say at least 350 words would be good. But I ain’t going to enforce it. Write as much or as little as you want.

Also, the piece of media has to completed in the year 2022. So if you want to do a write up in September about a movie you watched in January, you are welcome to.

For new stuff for this project, I’ll be having a wish list in the comments where commenters can express desire for what they hope is covered this cycle. Please only reply under WISH LIST comment for that. No one is required to cover any of the suggested works.

If there are any questions, reply to my comment “QUESTIONS” below.

-Hound.

