Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 16

Today’s contestants are:

Sarah, an attorney, adopted Hardy, a grumpy senior rescue dog;

Steve, a doctoral student, got his own escape room for his birthday; and

Megan, an attorney, whose children are named for important people. Megan is a two-day champ with winnings of $28,801.

Jeopardy!

ARTISTS & THEIR SUBJECTS // ALL ALLITERATIVE FAMILIAR PHRASES // CLASSIC LIT // HORROR MOVIES // GET OUT // THE “O” MEN

DD1 – $400 – ARTISTS & THEIR SUBJECTS – Kehinde Wiley has jasmine (to represent Hawaii) & chrysanthemums (Chicago’s official flower) in his portrait of this man (On the second clue of the game, Megan won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Megan $6,600, Steve $6,600, Sarah $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

WHO WAS WHERE, WHEN // PLACES IN THE USA // IT’S ALL RELATIVITY // CLASSIC CARS // EVERYTHING’S COMING UP ROSES // FROM “B” TO “I” (Those are the first and last letters of each response.)

DD2 – $1,600 – IT’S ALL RELATIVITY – Nobel winner Kip Thorne made sure the science was right in “Interstellar”, about a trip through one of these relativistic tunnels (Sarah moved into a closer third by adding $4,000 to her total of $5,800 vs. $11,800 for Steve.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PLACES IN THE USA – A favorite restaurant of Joe Biden’s is Piccolina Toscana in this Delaware city, his longtime home (Sarah moved from a close third to first by adding $2,000 to her score of $10,600 vs. $12,200 for Steve.)

Sarah had the lead with two clues remaining in DJ, but made the same incorrect guess on the last two clues (“Aston Martin”), winding up in second going into FJ with $13,400 vs. $16,200 for Steve and $11,800 for Megan.

Final Jeopardy!

DEBUT NOVELS – Published in 1991, this novel, the first in a series, has been described as “historical fiction with a Moebius twist”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. For the second time in three games, Megan prevailed by $2, dropping $6,199 to win with $5,601 for a three-day total of $34,402.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: DJ was played completely top-down, and once each category was started, the players stayed with it without deviation until completion.

Musical miscues: No one knew the star of “The Rose” who had a No. 3 hit with the title song in 1980 is Bette Midler, or the famous Alabama “Shoals” recording studio is Muscle Shoals.

Mayim’s musings: At the top of the show, she informed us that the show hasn’t had a single-game champ since the start of Mattea’s reign.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Obama? DD2 – What is wormhole? DD3 – What is Wilmington? FJ – What is “Outlander”?

