Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 15, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Every since I first tried cold barley tea, I crave it as soon as warm weather arrives. In Japan, barley tea is a popular summertime drink, and it is enjoyed (hot and cold) in many other countries as well. I’m a big tea drinker already, and I love bitter flavors, so it’s no surprise that I love barley tea, but I know it isn’t for everyone. To me, it is one of the most refreshing drinks to have in the summer. You can buy it bottled or packaged in tea bags that can be hot or cold brewed. I usually go for the cold brew bags because it’s easy, and I like easy. Just put the tea bags in a jug of cold water, refrigerate for a couple hours, and the best summer treat is ready!

Ah, so refreshing! You can also add sugar, of course, but I prefer it unsweetened. If you’ve never had it, give it a try!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

