The Book Nook Can Finally Recommend That One Book (6/15)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I can imagine that we’ve all been there. There are certain books that we love that are… difficult to recommend, for one reason or another. They might be deemed controversial, or just plain weird. Whatever the cause may be, whenever someone you know asks for book titles to read your mind goes “Oh no, not that one!” in case it’s taken the wrong way.

But that’s changing today! So let us know what book(s) that you love, you don’t ever get to recommend to other people (and why too).

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

If you’re joining me in reading The Dark Tower series, please make sure to have finished “The Way Station” Chapter XXII of The Gunslinger on June 24th.

The second group currently does not have a book title. If you have a good suggestion, please add it to the “Avocado Book Club Suggestion” thread below, or upvote the one you’d love to read. Most upvotes wins. Please let me know if you can host as well, thanks!

