Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results!
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|12
|3
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Monologue (Autumn ver.)
|14
|1
|Abzu
|Their Waters Were Mingled Together
|Heaven Variant
|My Way
|9
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Overture
|Abzu
|Ichthyosaurus Communis
|9
|5
|Transistor
|Paper Boats
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Decade Dance
|5
|8
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Awakens
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Sins of the Father, Sins of the Son
|10
|3
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|NOW I KNOW [YUU MIYAKE Remix]
|Q*bert Rebooted
|Level Song Four
|13
|1
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Ransacked
|Persona 5
|Life Will Change
|7
|8
|Heaven Variant
|Can I Overcome
|Super Mario 3D World
|World Bowser
|9
|4
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Residental Laboratory
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
|EVAC INDUSTRY-Day of Judgement-[Stage 5]
|5
|7
|Read Only Memories
|Welcome to Neo-SF
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Roller Mobster
|7*
|7
|Papers, Please
|Theme Song
|Super Mario 3D World
|Footlight Lane
|6
|8
|The Banner Saga 2
|Our Steps, To The Night
|Super Mario 3D World
|Shifty Boo Mansion
|7*
|7
|Undertale
|CORE
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Wolf Rayet – For Technology Tree Boss Act
|7
|8
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Grassland Groove
|Undertale
|Battle Against a True Hero
|10
|6
|Abzu
|Balaenoptera Musculus
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Glow
|8
|4
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Skulk Around
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, June 16th at 9:00AM Pacific