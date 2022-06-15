Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results!

Spoiler AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen] 12 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ladies of the Woods [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival] Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Monologue (Autumn ver.) 14 1 Abzu Their Waters Were Mingled Together Heaven Variant My Way 9 5 Stardew Valley Overture Abzu Ichthyosaurus Communis 9 5 Transistor Paper Boats Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Decade Dance 5 8 Axiom Verge Trace Awakens Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Sins of the Father, Sins of the Son 10 3 Persona 4 Dancing All Night NOW I KNOW [YUU MIYAKE Remix] Q*bert Rebooted Level Song Four 13 1 Wolfenstein: The New Order Ransacked Persona 5 Life Will Change 7 8 Heaven Variant Can I Overcome Super Mario 3D World World Bowser 9 4 Kirby Planet Robobot Residental Laboratory Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra EVAC INDUSTRY-Day of Judgement-[Stage 5] 5 7 Read Only Memories Welcome to Neo-SF Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Roller Mobster 7* 7 Papers, Please Theme Song Super Mario 3D World Footlight Lane 6 8 The Banner Saga 2 Our Steps, To The Night Super Mario 3D World Shifty Boo Mansion 7* 7 Undertale CORE Sonic: After The Sequel Wolf Rayet – For Technology Tree Boss Act 7 8 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Grassland Groove Undertale Battle Against a True Hero 10 6 Abzu Balaenoptera Musculus Mighty Switch Force 2 Glow 8 4 Dungeon of the Endless Skulk Around [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 16th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...