30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 15: PETS!

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about pets! We have a pretty solid and fun regular topic on pets here and today we want to give everyone a chance to share something about their favorite pet, whether a story, a picture, or what kind of pets they like and why.

Bonus: What animal would you want as a pet that you can’t have as a pet, fiction or real?

Extra Bonus: Who is your favorite fictional pet from TV or film?

