Hey folks! Here again is a space for people to talk about how you’re keeping active, plans to do so, or other matters related to all manners of health and fitness.

Sorry this didn’t post this morning! I don’t know what happened; double-checked and it was supposed to hit at the regular time (couldn’t get around to it ’till now, ironically enough, as I was out on the biggest of my planned bike rides this summer).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...