Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results!

Spoiler

Persona 5 Last Surprise 6 5 Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Bittonton
Samorost 3 Constructing the Toadstool Rocket (Floex) 6 9 SUPERBEAT XONiC CHASER [Nauts]
Mighty No. 9 Ray Boss Theme 9 4 Sonic: After The Sequel What a Mansion – For Moon Mansion Act 1
Abzu Delphinus Delphis 6 6* Furi You’re mine [Carpenter Brut]
Crypt of the NecroDancer Dance of the Decorous 7 6 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number The Way Home
Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat 8 6 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Sky Bridge
Shovel Knight Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) 10 5 Final Fantasy XV Stand Your Ground [Yoko Shimomura]
Heaven Variant Two Dimensions 7 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Funky Waters
Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage 8* 8 Civilization: Beyond Earth Our New World
Samorost 3 Monk Planet Main Theme (Floex) 7 8 Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Synchronization
Shovel Knight Main Theme 10 5 Heaven Variant HV Theme [80’s Mix]
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Title Theme (Freaky Forms: Your Creations, Alive!) 5 10 Mario Kart 8 Excitebike Arena
Heaven Variant Robots Ain’t Got No Soul 11 3 Resogun Phasmatis
Shovel Knight A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) 7 9 Entwined Water
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Scorching Dune 6 8 Splatoon Tentacular Circus
Risk of Rain Surface Tension 3 10 D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die David Young Theme

[collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 15th at 9:00AM Pacific