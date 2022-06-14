Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results!

Spoiler Persona 5 Last Surprise 6 5 Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Bittonton Samorost 3 Constructing the Toadstool Rocket (Floex) 6 9 SUPERBEAT XONiC CHASER [Nauts] Mighty No. 9 Ray Boss Theme 9 4 Sonic: After The Sequel What a Mansion – For Moon Mansion Act 1 Abzu Delphinus Delphis 6 6* Furi You’re mine [Carpenter Brut] Crypt of the NecroDancer Dance of the Decorous 7 6 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number The Way Home Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat 8 6 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Sky Bridge Shovel Knight Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) 10 5 Final Fantasy XV Stand Your Ground [Yoko Shimomura] Heaven Variant Two Dimensions 7 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Funky Waters Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage 8* 8 Civilization: Beyond Earth Our New World Samorost 3 Monk Planet Main Theme (Floex) 7 8 Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Synchronization Shovel Knight Main Theme 10 5 Heaven Variant HV Theme [80’s Mix] Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Title Theme (Freaky Forms: Your Creations, Alive!) 5 10 Mario Kart 8 Excitebike Arena Heaven Variant Robots Ain’t Got No Soul 11 3 Resogun Phasmatis Shovel Knight A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) 7 9 Entwined Water Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Scorching Dune 6 8 Splatoon Tentacular Circus Risk of Rain Surface Tension 3 10 D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die David Young Theme [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 15th at 9:00AM Pacific

