Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 13

Here are today’s contestants:

Lisa, a banking director, booked extras for New York TV shows, including herself;

Mazin, a student, works in a lab that studies Alzheimer’s; and

Eric, a meteorologist, works for the National Weather Service. Eric is a five-day champ with winnings of $133,801.

Jeopardy!

HUNGARY // BOOK TITLE REFERENCES // KNIGHT AFTER KNIGHT // PRE HISTORIC (start with “H-I”, and then precede “historic” alphabetically) // TEXTING, TEXTING // ONE, TWO

DD1 – $600 – BOOK TITLE REFERENCES – The murder of Linnet Doyle aboard the Karnak, a steamer (Mazin lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Eric $6,800, Mazin $2,800, Lisa $-200.

Double Jeopardy!

U.S. HISTORY // ASTRONOMY // BIBLICAL WOMEN // FINANCE BROS // ROCK DOCS // DECIPHER OUR TOP-SECRET CODE PART II

DD2 – $1,600 – ASTRONOMY – Blown back by this, a comet’s ion tail points almost directly away from the Sun (Eric won $6,000 from his total of $12,000 vs. $5,200 for Mazin.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BIBLICAL WOMEN – This dancer who in Matthew 14 is referred to as “the daughter of Herodias” is better known by this name (Eric added $5,000 to his score of $17,200 vs. $5,200 for Mazin.)

Eric won a total of $11,000 on the two DDs in DJ and maintained a safe margin into FJ at $29,400 vs. $9,200 for Mazin and $200 for Lisa.

Final Jeopardy!

TV LEGENDS – Buster Keaton considered her the tops in her field and in fact, was one of her early mentors

Only Lisa was correct on FJ. Eric dropped $2,600 to win with $26,800 for a six-day total of $160,601.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew that “two bits” is equal to 25 cents.

Judging the writers: They had more “fun” with texting today, baffling the players by suggesting the culprit for turning “Monday” into “manboobs” is autocorrect.

Overpriced clue of the day: $1,200 for recognizing Arizona and New Mexico on a map.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Death on the Nile”? DD2 – What is solar wind? DD3 – Who was Salome? FJ – Who was Lucille Ball?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...