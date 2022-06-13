30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 13: Eliminate One Sport

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about sports! Or, more specifically, eliminating one of them! If you had the ability to wipe out a single sport from existence, which would also remove its inclusion from various types of media such as films and TV and books, which one would it be and why?

Bonus: What activity would you bump up to be a national pastime sport?

Extra Bonus: What sport were you good at as a kid?

