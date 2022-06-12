‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Has Huge Box Office Appetite

With Top Gun: Maverick being the belle of the ball recently with some big numbers, the film has fallen to second place this week. It brought in $50 million in its 4,200 screens which brings it to a $393.3 million take domestically so far and accounted for 27% of the domestic market this weekend. It’s also done quite well overseas with a $353.7 million take which brings it to a $747 million worldwide haul so far, so the film is certainly sitting pretty for a project that most casual observers wondered why it was even green-lit in the first place.

The main story, however, is the arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters. The film hit the domestic side this weekend and had a $143.3 million debut and accounted for 38.6% of the domestic market. It’s got a great $30,000 per-location average which meant a lot of foot traffic in a lot of theaters. The film expanded on its overseas side this weekend as well where it now has a total of $245.8 million – or a $389.1 million worldwide total.

The film was ably helped by being in China where it did $52.5 million aid is the biggest Hollywood film opening there so far this year – which as is noted elsewhere is big because at least 20% of cinemas are closed in China due to COVID, such as all of Shanghai and chunks of Beijing.

Jurassic World: Dominion also did well globally with the IMAX format as it did $25 for the weekend and is the fourth best worldwide opening ever for Universal in IMAX. It has some distance to go for this year, however, as the current global leader in IMAX for 2022 is Top Gun: Maverick at $75.6 million.

The rest of the chart is pretty much what you’d expect with the variety that’s holding on even as home video releases or streaming starts to appear.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Jurassic World Dominion Universal $143,370,000 4,676 $30,661 $143,370,000 38.6% 2 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $50,000,000 4,262 $11,732 $393,343,936 27.2% 3 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney $4,884,000 3,345 $1,460 $397,806,858 5.8% 4 Bob’s Burgers Movie, The 20th Century Studios $2,338,000 2,605 $898 $27,086,540 5.7% 5 Bad Guys, The Universal $2,250,000 2,416 $931 $91,527,445 4.8% 6 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features $1,650,000 2,011 $820 $39,992,725 4.4% 7 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $1,271,108 1,434 $886 $63,031,679 3.8% 8 Firestarter Universal $820,000 150 $5,467 $9,252,260 3.4% 9 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $710,000 1,067 $665 $189,836,684 2.8% 10 Ante Sundharaniki Independent Indian $620,000 345 $1,797 $856,000 1.1% 11 Lost City, The Paramount $550,000 353 $1,558 $104,951,333 0.4% 12 Crimes of the Future Neon Rated $375,750 712 $528 $2,006,834 0.3%

© Comscore

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...