Wait, what? From the MeTV website…

“Needing money, the last of the Frankensteins leases his castle out to a film company as he tries to complete his ancestor’s gruesome experiments at creating life.”

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...