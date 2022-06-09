Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Sean, a middle school teacher, was told to rock his body, but instead broke his foot;

Allison, a lawyer, was inspired by “Legally Blonde”; and

Eric, a meteorologist, whose long fascination with nature led him to his career. Eric is a three-day champ with winnings of $75,601.

Jeopardy!

ANCIENT HISTORY // ABBREVIATED TV // ONE-LETTER FIRST NAME CHANGE // BOOK IT! // PUMP-POURRI // SILENT W WORDS

DD1 – $1,000 – ANCIENT HISTORY – In the 2nd millennium B.C., these seafarers had cities or colonies from the Eastern Mediterranean to North Africa (Eric won $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Eric $8,400, Allison $3,200, Sean $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

PRESENTING JEOPCOIN! // CLASSICAL MUSIC // COUNTRY OF THE WATERFALL // THAT’S NOT A PRESIDENT // DRINK UP POP CULTURE // WORDS OF COMFORT

DD2 – $1,200 – COUNTRY OF THE WATERFALL – Corra Linn, part of the Falls of Clyde (On the second clue of DJ, Eric doubled to $17,600 vs. $3,800 for Sean.)

DD3 – $800 – CLASSICAL MUSIC – “Saturn, The Bringer of Old Age” was Gustav Holst’s favorite part of this work of his (Eric added $5,000 to his score of $22,000 vs. $6,000 for Sean.)

Eric swept the DDs, including a confident double-up from the lead on DD2 that put him in complete command, leading into FJ at $32,600 vs. $10,400 for Allison and $5,800 for Sean.

Final Jeopardy!

CHILDREN’S LITERATURE – First published in French in 1943, this book has been called the most translated non-religious work, rendered into more than 300 languages

Only Eric was incorrect on FJ, but he only dropped $2,400 to win with $30,200 for a four-day total of $105,801.

Odds and ends

DD wagering strategy: The game situation when Eric found DD2 made his all-in bet a great move. Nearly the entire DJ board remained in play, and even if he missed, Eric would only trail by $3,800, so there was plenty of time to recover if needed.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could identify a photo of actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Mayim’s musings: At the start she informed us that in his three games, Eric had found eight out of nine DDs and was correct on six of them. True to form, he found all three today, taking only three selections to pick DD1 and finding DD2 with his first try in DJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are Phoenicians? DD2 – What is Scotland? DD3 – What is “The Planets”? FJ – What is “The Little Prince”?

