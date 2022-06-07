Tuesday’s Politics thread announces the revolution will NOT be televised

At least, not on FOX. Shocking no one.

Fox News makes it official: It will NOT show Thursday's 1/6 hearing like all the other major networks. Tucker Carlson's show will air as usual. Carlson promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee "illegitimate," and ridicules the committee members. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

Or maybe that is the “revolution,” I’ve lost track. Anyway, FOX has decided conspiracy theory driven ratings are more important, so Tuckums gets to air his bullshit.

Anybody want to buy a plane or two?

United States Obtains Warrant for Seizure of Two Airplanes of Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich Worth Over $400 Millionhttps://t.co/qHyolpP6gB — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) June 6, 2022

If you do it really quietly, maybe it’s not an insurrection.

The Trump campaign told fake Georgia electors to use "complete secrecy" in an email obtained by federal prosecutors. https://t.co/7Ktd91ib7d — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 7, 2022

Ok, that’s my three. Nailing the dismount and walking away. It’ll all change by the morning anyway.

Stay safe! Be cool, be kind, be CAREFUL, and behave! Shit is strange out there right now, I don’t know what else to say about that. Take out the trash, it’s on its way to funky town.

