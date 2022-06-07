Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 7

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Elaine, a features editor, thinks Glacier National Park is worth the trip;

Michael, a senior marketing analyst, wanted to be Alex Trebek and would like an internship; and

Eric, a meteorologist, whose cat Potato does just fine without teeth. Eric is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,401.

Jeopardy!

DEAR-POURRI // SPANNING THE GLOBE // TEXTING ABBREV. // THE CABINET // A WRITER BY ANY OTHER NAME… // FROM FARM TO TABLE (Responses come between those two words in the dictionary.)

DD1 – $1,000 – THE CABINET – In 1849 Congress passed “an act to establish the Home Department” creating this current cabinet department (From the lead, Eric lost $3,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Eric $3,400, Michael $3,600, Elaine $1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

DEER-POURRI // HISTORIC NAMES // 6-LETTER ADJECTIVES // ON THE STATE FLAG // WAR GODS // THEY PLAYED THE TITLE CHARACTER

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – ON THE STATE FLAG – A sun symbol sacred to the Zia people is the only image on this state’s (red and yellow) flag (Eric added $3,400 to his leading total of $7,400.

DD3 – $1,200 – THEY PLAYED THE TITLE CHARACTER – A competitive ice skater who falls into disgrace after an attack on a rival (Eric added $3,800 to his score of $18,800 vs. $6,200 for Elaine.)

Eric found all three DDs and scored on both in DJ, drawing away convincingly to lead into FJ at $25,800 vs. $10,000 for Michael and $7,400 for Elaine.

Final Jeopardy!

WRITING OLD & NEW – This 2013 bestseller shares its title with the first section of a poem from 7 centuries before

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Eric dropped $4,200 to win with $21,600 for a two-day total of $40,001.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: In DEAR-POURRI, no one knew the subject of a Beatles song who is asked to “come out to play” is “Dear Prudence”.

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in a category about texting abbreviations: “Where have you been?: LTNS” (Long time no see), hopeful condition “FC” (Fingers crossed) and “I’ve got to know! PTMM, ‘please’ do this” (Please tell me more).

One more thing: One of the texting abbreviations they did get was OTB (Off to bed), but to me that will forever stand for Off Track Betting.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Interior? DD2 – What is New Mexico? DD3 – Who is Margot Robbie? FJ – What is “Inferno”?

