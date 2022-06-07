30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 7: Your Most Memorable Parenting Moment

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about parenting! For those with kids, you know the ups and downs of it all and that while there are good and bad moments, there are also those simply memorable moments that almost defy that kind of label as well. We want to know what sticks out the most to you whether you’ve got young kids or yours have moved onto adulthood.

Bonus: If you’re not a parent, what was your most memorable interaction with parents or an authority figure as a child?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...