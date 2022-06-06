Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 6

Here are today’s contestants:

Stephanie, an actor, played against an NBA coach and “showed him what’s up”;

Eric, a meteorologist, chased twisters; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, fondly remembers his ninth grade English teacher. Ryan is a 16-day champ with winnings of $299,400.

Jeopardy!

ON THE COAST // SOUND UP! // SCIENCE STUFF // MOVIE TITLES OF A LIFETIME (NETWORK) // NON-MEDICAL DOCTORS // IT’S RHYMING DAY (each response rhymes with “day”.)

DD1 – $800 – NON-MEDICAL DOCTORS – Near the Mass. Ave. T stop on the Orange Line is where this man lived in the 1950s getting his theology at Boston University (Ryan lost $2,000 from his score of $4,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $2,400, Eric $3,600, Stephanie $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

ON THE COASTER // WRITTEN CYRILLIC // D-DAY, THE 6TH OF JUNE // ANTHROPOLOGY // WOMEN WRITERS // 1992 FILMS

DD2 – $1,600 – D-DAY, THE 6TH OF JUNE – German Field Marshal Rommel predicted, “The first 24 hours of the invastion will be decisive…it will be” this, the title of a 1962 film (Eric doubled to $6,400 vs. $2,800 for Ryan.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WRITTEN CYRILLIC – Some Tajik speakers call their language Zaboni Forsi, meaning this national tongue (Eric lost $5,000 from his score of $14,800 vs. $9,200 for Stephanie and $2,800 for Ryan.)

Ryan was silent for much of DJ, got rolling very late but remained in third place going into FJ at $6,800 vs. $10,200 for Eric and $9,200 for Stephanie.

Final Jeopardy!

GREEK MYTHOLOGY – Of the Argonauts seeking the Golden Fleece, these 2 from the same family were from Sparta according to Homer

Only Eric was correct on FJ, adding $8,201 to win with $18,401, as Ryan departs with just over $300K and an invite to the next Tournament of Champions.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: The players didn’t pick up on a clue’s reference (hot dogs, his family’s hot dogs) to the famous jingle of hot dog maker Armour.

Judging the writers: Asking the players to identify a photo of a saxophone would be pretty simple for a kids tournament, much less for a $1,200 clue in a regular game.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Martin Luther King, Jr.? DD2 – What is “The Longest Day”? DD3 – What is Persian? FJ – Who are Castor and Pollux?

