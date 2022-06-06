30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 6: Your Song Of Summer

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about the song of summer! Every year there’s always a song that gets labeled as the song of summer and “defines” it in a mainstream way. What we want to know today what is your overall song of summer and some of your favorites from the past, that really define summer for you even if they weren’t a huge mainstream hit.

Bonus: What’s your least favorite or dreaded summer song?

