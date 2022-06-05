Brunch! Sunday Food Thread 6/5

The recent passing of an old friend has sparked another friend from that high school crowd and I to get together face to face again sooner rather than later. There’s a music venue about halfway between him and me that does a “Country Brunch” on Sundays. I think the term “country” refers more to the style of music that they have than the menu, I’ll find out today. I haven’t been out to brunch in a very long time so I’d rather not look up the menu ahead of time. Surprise me Brunch Gods!

Song I likely won’t hear this afternoon (though I really like these guys, I know they ain’t playing)-

