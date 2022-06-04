The Run The Jewels Weekender Day Thread (June 4, 2022)

It’s time for Run The Jewels, two nights back-to-back at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, Scotland, and I am excite!

The Barrowlands, or The Barrowland Ballroom was originally built as a dance hall in 1934 in a mercantile area east of Glasgow’s city centre and was built by “Barras Queen” Maggie McIver. It was designed with excellent acoustics for the unamplified orchestras which formerly graced its stage, and a sprung dance floor. The front of the building is decorated with a distinctive animated neon sign, a Glasgow icon.

It’s also infamous as the hunting ground of the serial killer known as “Bible John”, who killed three women after attending dance nights in the late 1960s. Despite modern day suspects, the murderer was never caught.

In the modern era it’s known as one of the United Kingdom’s finest concert venues with a terrific atmosphere.

Have an awesome weekend and take care of yourselves, everyone!

