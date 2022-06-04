30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 4: Your Dream Location

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about where we want to live! While reality crashes in on us daily, we always have that dream element of where we’d like to go and settle that will make us feel like we’re in the right place. Is it in the same country? Is it another country? Would you have to learn a new language? What draws you to that place?

Bonus: If you could live anywhere from any novel or movie or show, where would it be?

