Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 3

Introducing today’s contestants:

Wyatt, a policy analyst, got married in Niagara Falls;

Lucia, a medical & doctoral student, runs half-marathons with her dad; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, whose friends aren’t excited to watch Jeopardy! with him. Ryan is a 15-day champ with winnings of $279,400.

Jeopardy!

IN THE WORLD CAPITAL // RENAISSANCE ART & ARTISTS // PHIL & THE BLANK // DON’T GET CONFUSED // APPLES // ORANGES

DD1 – $400 – IN THE WORLD CAPITAL- In 1791 Mozart conducted the first performance of “The Magic Flute” in this city (Wyatt added $1,000 to his score of $1,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $4,600, Lucia $600, Wyatt $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THIS WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY // A BIT OF LIT // “M” PATHS // CALLING FOR A MEASUREMENT // SUPER-DUPER SUPERS // WORDS WITH FIENDS

DD2 – $1,200 -“M” PATHS – This almost 200-mile trail named for a famous line runs through Pennsylvania, Maryland & Delaware (Pennsylvanian Ryan added $3,000 to his total of $5,800 vs. $4,600 for Wyatt.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THIS WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY – In 1979 the S.F. Examiner awarded $10,000 to the first person who produced a piece of this, which had just fallen from the sky (Wyatt lost $3,000 from his score of $9,800 vs. $14,800 for Ryan.)

Wyatt had a chance to move close to Ryan’s leading total on DD3 but missed, after which Ryan was able to maintain a runaway into FJ at $19,200 vs. $8,800 for Wyatt and $4,200 for Lucia.

Final Jeopardy!

TECHNOLOGY – Upon the first use of this in 1844, the Baltimore Sun declared that time & space had been annihilated

Ryan and Wyatt were correct on FJ, with Ryan adding $800 to win with $20,000 for a 16-day total of $299,400.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: Even though Wyatt missed DD3, the percentage play would have been to go all-in for $9,800, especially against a 15-day champ. If he had done so and been correct, he would have taken the lead into FJ and likely won with his correct FJ response. With his $3,000 wager, even if he had been correct on DD3, he still would have been in second place going into FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a vocabulary category, no one knew that to change an “a” to an “e” to go from immobile to this write stuff refers to “stationery”.

Judging the writers: I would think they could have avoided using “sky” for the last word in the DD3 clue, since that’s also the first syllable of the correct response.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Vienna? DD2 – What is Mason-Dixon? DD3 – What is Skylab? FJ – What is telegraph?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...