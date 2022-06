Happy Birthday to Johnny Weir, born on this day in 1984! He is an American Figure Skater who went to the Olympics in 2006 and 2010. Since his retirement from skating in 2013, he provides Olympic commentary for NBC. Johnny came out as gay in his 2011 autobiography, Welcome to My World.

Here’s Johnny’s 2006 U.S. Nationals Short Program performance, which won him a personal best score:

