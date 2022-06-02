Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 2

Today’s contestants are:

Tom, a writing professor, saves lives by having joined a bone marrow registry;

Maya, a customer success manager, has lived in several different countries; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, now has time to take his son to California. Ryan is a 14-day champ with winnings of $260,100.

Jeopardy!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE // THE PACIFIC OCEAN // NUGGETS OF INFORMATION // LET’S PLAY A GAME // WHAT BREED OF MOVIE DOG? // COME “INN”

DD1 – $800 – THE PACIFIC OCEAN – Like a “super” one that hit the region in 2018, a hurricane in the West Pacific is called this, related to Chinese for “big wind” (Tom added $1,000 to his score of $5,800 vs. $4,600 for Ryan.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $8,600, Maya -$200, Tom $8,800.

Double Jeopardy!

THEATER // YE OLD “E” CATEGORY // USA // A SHORT GOODBYE // 6 DRUGS // ROCK & ROLL

DD2 – $1,600 – 6 DRUGS – Used to reduce the formation of clots, Coumadin is a brand of this, also called blood thinner (Maya lost $3,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – YE OLD “E” CATEGORY – Gladiatorial combat may have originated as a funeral custom among these Roman precursors (Ryan added $3,000 to his score of $10,200 vs. $8,800 for Tom.)

Tom had a chance to open a solid lead over Ryan on DD1 but made a small wager, and in DJ Ryan was able to assume command, holding first place into FJ at $22,800 vs. $18,800 for Tom and $2,000 for Maya.

Final Jeopardy!

UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITES – Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place “a fairy tale city, all pink & wonderful”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both of Ryan’s opponents lost it all, while Ryan only bet $3,500, ending with $19,300 for a 15-day total of $279,400.

Odds and ends

DD wagering strategy: On DD1, against a 14-day champ, Tom should have strongly considered betting his entire $5,800. If he had, he might have had the lead going into FJ, although it’s unlikely that would have changed the outcome.

FJ wagering strategy: As we’ve seen several times previously, Ryan rejected the standard approach used by FJ leaders, instead forcing Tom to be correct with a non-zero bet in order to win. This strategy makes sense if Ryan thought it was more likely for him to miss than for Tom to get FJ correct, which proved to be the right play.

Impressive get of the day: I really didn’t expect anyone to identify a photo of WWII hero turned movie star Audie Murphy, and I pleasantly surprised when Ryan came up with the name.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is typhoon? DD2 – What is anticoagulant? DD3 – Who are Etruscans? (Note: identifying them as “Those Darn Etruscans” was not required.) FJ – What is Petra?

