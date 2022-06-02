Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 2ND, 2022:

Borgen (Netflix)

Coroner Season Premiere (The CW)

Her Majesty: The Queen (CBS)

The Book Of Queer (Discovery+)

The Orville: New Horizons Series Premiere (Hulu)

This Is Going To Hurt Series Premiere (AMC+)

FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD, 2022:

American Masters: Joe Papp In Five Acts (PBS)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Floor Is Lava Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip Series Premiere (Food)

Hollywood Stargirl (Disney+)

Interceptor (Netflix)

Physical Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

P-Valley Season Premiere (Showtime)

The Boys Season Three Premiere (Amazon)

The Villains Of Valley View Series Premiere (Disney)

Trixie Motel Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Series Premiere (Disney)

White Elephant (AMC+)

SATURDAY, JUNE 4TH, 2022:

Buried In Barstow (Lifetime)

Hidden Gems (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JUNE 5TH, 2022:

Battle On The Beach Season Premiere (HGTV)

The Great Food Truck Race Season Premiere (Food)

2022 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

MONDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2022:

Action Pack (Netflix)

American Ninja Warrior Season Premiere (NBC)

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Netflix)

In The Dark Season Premiere (The CW)

Irma Vep (HBO)

MTV Video Music Awards: Unscripted (MTV)

People Magazine Investigates Season Six Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Roswell, New Mexico Season Premiere (The CW)

Sleeping With A Killer (Lifetime)

Seeking Sister Wife Season Premiere (TLC)

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Lifetime)

The Family Chantal Season Premiere (TLC)

The Northman (Peacock)

TUESDAY, JUNE 7TH, 2022:

All Rise Season Premiere (OWN)

That’s My Time With David Letterman Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Barking Murders (BritBox)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2022:

Baby Fever (Netflix)

Hungry For Answers Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Hustle (Netflix)

Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Janes (HBO)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...