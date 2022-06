Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! In case you missed it, May brought us a new YOASOBI music video AND a new single. Give them a watch/listen!

And if that wasn’t enough, this morning a new First Take was released featuring YOASOBI’s vocalist, Lilas Ikuta. So much good music!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

