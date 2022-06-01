June 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

PBS

Hotel Portofino

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful resort town of Portofino, this series is one of personal awakening in the aftermath of World War I and of the liberating influence of Italy’s enchanting culture, climate and cuisine on British “innocents abroad.” Based on the novel by J.P. O’Connell, Hotel Portofino tells the story of the Ainsworth family that has relocated from Britain to open an upscale hotel on the Italian coastline. As elite guests like the imperious Lady Latchmere check into the hotel, matriarch Bella Ainsworth tries to keep up with their constant demands. Mingling commences among guests in an exhilarating cocktail of drama, glamour and mystery at Hotel Portofino.

Starring: Natasha McElhone, Mark Umbers, Anna Chancellor, Pasquale Esposito, Oliver Dench, Assad Zaman, Adam James, Imogen King, Elizabeth Carling, Olivia Morris, Lily Frazer

Premieres June 19th

The Great American Recipe

The Great American Recipe celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food so vibrant and unique. With a range of culinary styles infused by their backgrounds – from Syrian to Hungarian, Vietnamese to Mexican, Italian to Puerto Rican, Southern soul food to Filipino, the ten contestants represent the delicious diversity of American home cooking. each episode of the series gives the cooks the opportunity to showcase two of their beloved signature dishes as they compete to win the national search for The Great American Recipe.

Starring: Alejandra Ramos, Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, Graham Elliot

Premieres June 24th

FX

The Old Man

The Old Man centers on Dan Chase, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amy Brenneman, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, Pej Vahdat

Quick Thoughts: Great cast. Love Jeff Bridges so much…this is the plot of Red right?

Premieres June 16th

Freeform

Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us

Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us is a four-part docu-series following one woman’s journey as she reexamines her past relationship with a trusted teacher. The series exposes an epidemic of widespread grooming in U.S. high schools.

Premieres June 15th

AMC

Dark Winds

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

Starring: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, Deanna Allison

Premieres June 12th

Bravo

Real Housewives of Dubai

As the first original international iteration of the popular Real Housewives franchise, this series follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’” When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.

Starring: Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury

Premieres June 1st

E!

Mathis Family Matters

The legendary and honorable Judge Greg Mathis, Sr. and his family are ready to share their unfiltered lives with the world. The Judge might rule the courtroom, but at home he is just “Dad.”

Starring: Greg Mathis Sr., Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis, Jr., Amir Mathis

Premieres June 19th

USA

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane

The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season. As the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress, Austin and his family are considered racing royalty in their home state of North Carolina, where he lives with Whitney and their 1-year-old son, Ace. Considered one of the best drivers in NASCAR, Austin is working towards a NASCAR Cup Series Championship alongside his best friend and Lead Tire Carrier, Paul Swan. Paul’s wife, Mariel, who is pregnant with their first child, is also Whitney’s longtime best friend and partner-in-crime. Both former NFL cheerleaders and NASCAR Monster Energy Girls, Mariel and Whitney are always the life of the party and balance out their husbands’ adrenaline-fueled day jobs with nonstop hijinks and fun. Closer than ever, the Dillons and Swans live fast and loud while putting family and friendship first around every turn.

Premieres June 23rd

MTV

Buckhead Shore

The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South. It’s time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts.

Starring: JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, DJ Simmons

Premieres June 23rd

Lifetime

Sleeping with a Killer

Sleeping with a Killer examines real-life cases where jealousy pushes individuals to do the unthinkable. The docuseries focuses on ordinary people who have tragic endings at the hands of husbands, wives, former friends, and lovers. The 26-episode UK series (formerly known as Green Eyed Killers) is a dramatic look at the events that led up to these life-changing moments and the setbacks that often occur in the cases until final justice can be served.

Premieres June 6th

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome

In this gripping, true-crime docuseries, each episode follows the case of an innocent woman who has been abducted, harmed or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life. These stories are told through emotional interviews; accompanied by stylistic recreations, actual texts, phone records and other digital breadcrumbs that authorities used to solve the case. Unfolding as a whodunnit, all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught. In several episodes, survivors of these harrowing sagas will be revealed to tell their story, in their own words.

Premieres June 6th

Food Network

Guy’s All American Road Trip

The Fieris are hittin’ the road in their RV — along with a caravan of family and friends — for an epic journey from Northern California through Oregon and up into Washington. They’re in for big adventure, fun competitions and unbelievable feasts that go way beyond standard camping fare.

Premieres June 3rd

Me or the Menu

Me or the Menu shines a spotlight on some of the reasons that approximately 60% of restaurants fail and nearly 50% of marriages end in divorce, and while some of the featured couples have just opened the doors of their new restaurants, others are diving-in headfirst hoping to make it to opening day. Despite being at different stages of their journeys, each couple feels the pressure to make their business and their relationship a success, but balancing a stressful restaurant start-up and the needs of a significant other may prove to be the ultimate test. These couples know that if they want to keep their restaurant dreams alive it won’t be easy, but they hope it will be worth it.

Premieres June 30th

HGTV

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich

Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people nominated by their loved ones. Then, propelled by the inspiring accounts, the self-proclaimed design and vintage fanatics grab sledgehammers, select personalized finishes, and demo and reno alongside their expert team to stun recipients with dazzling, life-changing reveals.

Premieres June 13th

History Channel

The Booze, Bets, and Sex that Built America

From the time the United States was founded, there’s been a battle for the nation’s very soul. On one side, the forces who believe individuals have the right and freedom to enjoy every indulgence. On the other, those who believe some indulgences to be evil and others to be legislated out of existence. And the nation at large takes sides, and sometimes changes sides. Over the course of nearly a hundred years, the fight over alcohol, tobacco, gambling and sex will define the American cultural experience, and help the country come of age. Bold pioneers like Jack Daniel, Adolphus Busch, Buck Duke and Julius Schmid will bring these controversial products out of the shadows and into the mainstream, and build some of the biggest commercial empires in American history. Then, a new generation of visionaries will also lay the groundwork for the state lottery system, the Sexual Revolution and Sin City itself…

Premieres June 12th

HBO

Irma Vep

Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Starring: Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Fala Chen, Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Giradot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi, Antoine Reinartz

Premieres June 6th

Starz

Becoming Elizabeth

Becoming Elizabeth is the fascinating story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen. Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. With no clear heir, the death of King Henry the VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country. Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty. Her fascinating and factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise at a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next.

Starring: Alicia von Rittberg, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, Romola Garai, Oliver Zetterström, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Alexandra Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill, Bella Ramsey, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, Olivier Huband

Quick Thoughts: The Elizabeth/Catherine Parr era is rarely covered but fascinating as it ultimately ends with a bunch of arrests and deaths.

Premieres June 12th

