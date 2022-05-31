The Day Thread of Cordé 

Cordé was a Human handmaiden to Queen Amidala during her time as Senator. She was killed in an explosion set by assassin Zam Wessel while acting as a decoy for the Queen. Naboo tradition created the role of handmaiden to serve as the queen’s body doubles and occasionally play the role of Queen to protect against assassination attempts. Which seems to suggest an awful lot of political violence on the seemingly peaceful planet of Naboo. Who was trying to kill the Queen so often? And what would have happened if someone blew them up with a bomb big enough to get the fake Queen and the real Queen at the same time? A mystery known only to Lucas.

Have fun posting Day Threaders and be on the lookout for decoy posters.

