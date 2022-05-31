The Creative Endeavors Thread Kills Its Darlings (After a Fashion)

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

So last weekend, after a long few shifts at work and the glorious chaos of the Premier League Championship Sunday morning (I’m a plastic Evertonian and things have been correspondingly weird for a while), I actually got quite a lot of cleaning done around my place… which included throwing out close to half of my existing paintings. It was something that needed doing for a long time; a lot of my early efforts were (probably) necessary to get to a certain point but look crappy and indifferent compared to some of my later favorites (and even early favorites, for that matter). It’s also something I’ll have to expect as a regular thing in the future, certainly as long as I live in the small space that’s been home for most of the last decade. I can’t really buy new books without a regular prune for nearby Little Free Libraries and there’s really no similar potential arrangement for paintings, more’s the pity.

I’m happy with what I was able to get done, but it was impossible not to avoid a big ol’ dollop of contemplation and mild melancholy (compounded by the news that my ex-girlfriend apparently got married around the same time; I’m well over her and am happy for them, but it’s one more indicator of how much time has passed, especially given that the breakup was partly what got me back into making visual art in the first place). I’ve only had a couple of chances to sell my work, and even opportunities to gift paintings to friends have rather dried up given the fracturing of my social life since well before the pandemic. As a result, I have to wonder how long I should keep doing this, at least in terms of acrylics and oils, given my limited storage capability. If I had a basement, the issue would be moot, but homeownership’s likely far in the future if it’s even in the cards.

A twist in the tail came a couple of days later, as I realized I hadn’t done a painting count in a while and I’m now just a couple short of three hundred, which, given the small physical size of much of my work, isn’t exactly excessive but does make me think about how I situate this stuff in my life. Quiller-Couch’s famous (probable) quote remains a beacon.

How’s your work going?

