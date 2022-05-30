The Night Thread of Garindan

Garindan, also called Long-Snoot, was a Kubaz who was considered to be the “greatest spy in Mos Eisley spaceport.”

Also known as “Elephant Guy with the weird voice” Garindan was the OT equivalent of Bazine Netal who alerts the Imperials to the droids presence in Episode IV. According to early sources he was a human wearing a strange outfit before they decided the snout was real and he was an alien. And also is incredibly conspicuous with his insectivore snout and dark robes, seemingly a terrible spy.

Have fun posting Night Threaders!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...