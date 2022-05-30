Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 30

Here are today’s contestants:

Steve, a middle school teacher, went from a Celtic punk rock show to the emergency room;

Mandy, a account tech, was on the 80s game show “Child’s Play” with Bill Cullen; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, knows the danger posed by Philadelphia raccoons. Ryan is an 11-day champ with winnings of $209,300.

Jeopardy!

THE MIDWEST // PUNNY MYSTERY TITLES // IN THE SPORT’S HALL OF FAME // POTPOURRI // ON THE WALL // VERB + “ER” = NOUN

DD1 – $800 – THE MIDWEST – Fort Wayne is home to the grave of this legendary orchard planter (Ryan added $1,000 to his leading score of $4,400, and afterward lamented that he had “no faith in myself”.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $7,000, Mandy $2,200, Steve $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FEMALE PRESIDENTS // STICK TO THE SCRIPTURE // 18th CENTURY CULTURE CLUB // THE ANIMAL IN ITS LOGO // TV THEME SONGS // PORTMANTEAU WORDS

DD2 – $800 – THE ANIMAL IN ITS LOGO – Paperback publisher Pocket Books (Ryan dropped $3,000 from his total of $8,200 vs. $3,200 for Steve.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 18th CENTURY CULTURE CLUB – He composed some famous music for a 1717 royal boat trip down the Thames (Mandy wagered “five” and lost $5,000 from her score of $9,800 vs. $15,600 for Ryan.)

Mandy gained the lead briefly in DJ after Ryan missed DD2, but Ryan rebounded strongly and Mandy missed DD3 as Ryan took a runaway into FJ at $18,000 vs. $8,400 for Steve and $4,800 for Mandy.

Final Jeopardy!

IN MEMORIAM 2022 – On the death of this trailblazing man, friend & mentor, Oprah said, “For me, the greatest of the ‘great trees’ has fallen”

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Ryan dropped $1,000 to win with $17,000 for a 12-day total of $226,300, and now joins Jeopardy!’s “Leaderboard of Legends”, tying Austin Rogers and Seth Wilson in consecutive games won.

Odds and ends

Judging the writers: PUNNY MYSTERY TITLES is another one of those, “We made up a bunch of clever stuff, guess what we were thinking!” categories. The last two were very confusingly written and both were Triple Stumpers. The $1,000 clue didn’t even ask for a pun in the response after the first four clues did.

Pedantry corner: During Mandy’s interview, she mentioned that Bill Cullen hosted “Tic Tac Dough”, and while the legendary Cullen hosted many game shows, that was not one of them. Cullen did for a time host “The Joker’s Wild”, a similar show from the same production company.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Johnny Appleseed? DD2 – What is kangaroo? DD3 – Who was Handel? FJ – Who was Sidney Poitier? (Ryan said Donahue, which must have come as a shock to Phil, who is still alive.)

