Top Gun: Maverick Buzzes The Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

With a couple of years of delays due to the pandemic and the desire for this to be a big-screen event, it has paid off as Top Gun: Maverick has debuted this weekend with a $124 million domestic debut. Add in the overseas and it has a $248 million worldwide debut, which is the best ever for Tom Cruise. The film was his biggest opening ever in thirty-two markets and Paramount had their best opening ever for it in eighteen markets according to Deadline.

Not surprisingly, it’s a wide gap to second place where Doctor Strangepulls another $16.4 million to bring it to $370.7 million since it debuted earlier this month. It’s followed closely by the newly released Bob’s Burgers Movie which debuts at third at $12.6 million.

We get a couple of smaller distribution releases closing out the top twelve here as the market is definitely leaning heavily to the top and that opens up for some other films to get attention. Most of the chart is what we’ve had for most of May outside of smaller films opening like Men and things like the last gasps of Dumbledore.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $124,000,000 4,735 $26,188 $124,000,000 38.6% 2 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney $16,400,000 3,805 $4,310 $370,773,979 27.2% 3 Bob’s Burgers Movie, The 20th Century Studios $12,600,000 3,425 $3,679 $12,600,000 5.8% 4 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features $5,900,000 3,830 $1,540 $28,478,945 5.7% 5 Bad Guys, The Universal $4,630,000 2,944 $1,573 $81,372,900 4.8% 6 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $2,520,000 2,329 $1,082 $185,139,326 4.4% 7 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $2,510,345 1,187 $2,115 $56,823,987 3.8% 8 Lost City, The Paramount $1,795,000 1,027 $1,748 $101,732,000 3.4% 9 Men A24 $1,224,692 2,196 $558 $5,967,784 2.8% 10 F3: Fun and Frustration Independent Indian $1,015,000 375 $2,707 $1,015,000 1.1% 11 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. $905,000 887 $1,020 $94,792,433 0.4% 12 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Moviegoers Entertainment Ltd $450,000 165 $2,727 $1,773,000 0.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...