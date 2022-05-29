The Stentor Night Thread (5/29/22)

Waffle has been getting into these microscopy videos on YouTube for a while now. They’re very soothing and fascinating and it’s a view into a world we can never really see without the aid of special equipment. And then people with nice voices tell you about this entirely alien yet very familiar sort of life over atmospheric music while you watch stunning high res video of them. The whole thing touches my brain just right. So here’s a video about a very cool group of microbes called stentors. They’re big, they’re (sometimes) blue, they’re a single cell.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...