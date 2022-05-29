Star Wars Celebration 2022 Round-Up & Discussion

I probably should have just put one of these up and pinned before the event, but sometimes life gets in the way. Star Wars Celebration is wrapping up its final hours now and just had a few more announcements so we’re going to do a round-up of what was announced in terms of live-action and animation for projects. I didn’t get to follow the comics or book side much so if anyone can do a subthread on that, please do!

The announcements, details, and trailers we got for this event included:

Star Wars’ Andor Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Announced, First Trailer Debuts, & 2023 Release Revealed

Ahsoka First Look Teases Star Wars Rebels’ Ezra, Sabine, Hera, and Chopper

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Officially Announced for 2023 With Jude Law

The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Coming in 2023

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Is an Animated Series Featuring Ahsoka, Count Dooku, and Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Revealed

Star Wars Is Getting a High Republic Kids’ Show With Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Release Date Announced for Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Announced For Fall 2022

Star Wars: Visions Getting Second Season

Non-Star Wars News:

First Will Trailer Revealed

Indiana Jones 5 Set For Summer 2023 Release

What has you the most hyped for, what made your curious, and what disappointed you? Got some cosplay to share? Cool merch that was announced? Help share the love of what looks to have been a really great event.

