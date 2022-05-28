Judy Staring at the Night Thread

Happy Days is the third album by Catherine Wheel, a band from Great Yarmouth in Norfork, England active from 1990 to 2000. The band might be best remembered (in North America, anyway) for “Waydown”, which was the second single from the album.

“Judy Staring at the Sun” was the first single from Happy Days, and features guest vocals by Tanya Donelly (Throwing Muses, The Breeders, Belly). On the album version, Donelly’s vocals appeared only during the choruses; however, on the single version (which is also used in the music video posted above) Donelly performed the second verse as well, giving the song that little something extra which pushes it to the next level (as anyone who is a fan of Donelly’s vocal stylings can surely attest).

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

