Happy Birthday to Gladys Knight, born on this day in 1944. Known as the “Empress of Soul,” she has won 7 Grammys (4 with The Pips) and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and (with The Pips) the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Take it away, Gladys Knight and The Pips:

