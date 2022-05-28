30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 28: That Worst Element

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Yesterday we talked about the best of Star Wars, but if there is a light side there must also be a dark one, and few things can provoke as strong negative reactions as Star Wars. So for today, whether we’re talking films, video games, episodes, or Holiday Specials, what Star Wars thing would you consider the worst?

Bonus: Anything that reaches so-bad-its-good territory?

Extra Bonus: Any good ideas from bad things that could be salvaged?

