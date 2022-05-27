Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 27

Introducing today’s contestants:

Aaron. a community college history instructor, decided that taking pretend readings from crop circles was “weird”;

Srimal, a chief strategy officer, sang in college and in the shower; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, has a very durable turntable. Ryan is a 10-day champ with winnings of $183,301.

Jeopardy!

QUICK HISTORY // BOOKS ABOUT CELEBS // I’LL HAVE THIRDS // WORDS FROM GEOGRAPHY // MAKEUP // YOUR MIND

DD1 – $400 – WORDS FROM GEOGRAPHY – Now a rundown area of any city, it comes from a type of road along which logs were hauled (Aaron lost $1,000 from his leading score of $4,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $4,600, Srimal $800, Aaron $6,400.

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY SHIPPING // RELIGION // THEY SANG SUPER SEXY ’70s LYRICS // MOVIE CO-STARS // ALLITERATION ALL AROUND // “V”OCABULARY

DD2 – $1,200 – LITERARY SHIPPING – In a Paul Gallico “Adventure” novel, this liner is capsized by a tidal wave & the survivors climb up to the hull to find a way out (Srimal added $1,000 to her total of $1,600.)

DD3 – $1,200 – EUROPE – From 1949 to 1990 his city on the Rhine River was a national capital (Aaron added $2,000 to his score of $13,200 vs. $9,800 for Ryan.)

Fantastic contest in which Aaron and Ryan were close, but Aaron scoring on DD3 made the difference in him having the lead into FJ at $14,800 vs. $13,000 for Ryan and $7,000 for Srimal, who turned in a strong late rally.

Final Jeopardy!

SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT – In 2021 this Hall of Fame athlete launched Omaha Productions

Only Ryan was correct on FJ, adding $12,999 to win with $25,999 for an 11-day total of $209,300.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: Conventional FJ strategy went out the window for all three contestants. Aaron chose to bet $0 to lock out Srimal and hope that Ryan missed. Ryan wagered nearly everything instead of betting just enough to cover a possible $0 bet by Aaron. And Srimal went small, expecting big bets from both opponents.

That’s before our time: No one knew the celebrity books “A Star Is Born” & “Get Happy” were about “song & dance woman” Judy Garland, or the 70s “disco queen” who sang the lyrics “Dim all the lights, sweet darlin’, ‘Cause tonight it’s all the way” was Donna Summer.

Mayim’s musings: During a clue reading she did an impression of cartoon rooster Foghorn Leghorn, whose voice in turn was borrowed from actor Kenny Delmar’s radio character, “Senator Claghorn”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is skid row? DD2 – What is Poseidon? DD3 – What is Bonn? FJ – Who is Peyton Manning? (Ryan wisely wrote both the first and last names.)

