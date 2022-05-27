30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 27: That Defining Element

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

As we have expressed over this month Star Wars encompasses a great many iconic and ubiquitous things, and today we want to know what speaks to you more than anything else. This doesn’t necessarily need to be a specific film or work, it can be the hum of a lightsaber, the roar of a Tie Fighter, or John Williams score blaring over the end credits. What is the core “Star Wars” thing of Star Wars?

Bonus prompt: What iconic thing do you think the franchise relies on too much?

