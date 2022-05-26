Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 26

Today’s contestants are:

John. a performing arts publicist, was invited to Sesame Street by Caroll Spinney;

Tory, a senior account manager, was threatened with removal for singing along at a Celine Dion concert; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, had escargot in a Canadian fort. Ryan is a nine-day champ with winnings of $173,301.

Jeopardy!

THE UNITED NATIONS // THAT’S MY BOY! // LET’S COUNTY UP THAT STATE // AVIATORS // THE SILENT CONSONANT IN… // SNEAKERS WITH JACQUES SLADE

DD1 – $600 – THE UNITED NATIONS – Of the 6 official languages of the U.N., this one is first alphabetically (Ryan lost $1,000 from his score of $3,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $1,600, Tory $2,600, John $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIA ESPAÑOLA // ALLUSIONS OF GRANDEUR // NUMERICAL BOOK TITLES // MOVIE CO-STARS // BIG ANIMALS // ENDS IN “ETTE”

DD2 – $2,000 – NUMERICAL BOOK TITLES – A strange discovery on the Moon sets off a secret mission to a moon of Saturn in this sci-fi novel (Ryan lost $2,000 from his total of $12,000 vs. $5,400 for John.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ALLUSIONS OF GRANDEUR – An ancient city on the Euphrates River known for its magnificence, today it can also mean a place of vice & corruption (John dropped $4,000 from his score of $6,600 vs. $9,200 for Ryan.)

Tough game in which Ryan running a pop culture category helped him build a lead, and Tory missing the last clue of DJ gave Ryan a runaway at $10,000 vs. $4,600 for Tory and $3,000 for John.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC GEOGRAPHY – A 1946 speech declared the terminuses of the Iron Curtain to be port cities serving these 2 seas

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Ryan bet $0 and is now a 10-day champ with winnings of $183,301.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The contestants might have been unsure about the category when in the first selection, they didn’t name the silent consonant in a word from the Greek for “a song in praise of God” like “Amazing Grace”, which is “n” (out of “hymn”).

Mayim’s musings: After the players didn’t know Itawamba, Yazoo & Yalobusha counties are in Mississippi, Mayim stated that “Faulkner fans would know” it, perhaps a callback to a DD from last week that referenced Faulkner’s death in that state.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Arabic? DD2 – What is “2001: A Space Odyssey”? DD3 – What is Babylon? FJ – What are the Baltic Sea and Adriatic Sea?

