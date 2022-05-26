Comic Book Debate – Reed Richards – The Fantastic Four’s Greatest Enemy?

Good afternoon! This Comic Book Debate has been on the back of my mind for awhile now and I finally made some time to post the question for everyone to discuss.

In the 60 plus years since the First Family of Marvel Comics debuted, there have been a few times that Reed Richards made a mistake or two that had him on the outs with his loved ones and the Marvel Universe at large.

He’s been put on trial for saving the life of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. He stood alongside Tony Stark during the Superhuman Civil War , establishing the superhero prison in the Negative Zone. His Ultimate Comics counterpart eventually became the supervillain The Maker.

He might be the one of the smartest people in the Marvel Universe but sometimes he lacks common sense and he makes his decisions with his brain and not with his heart and soul.

Is Reed the Fantastic Four’s greatest nemesis ? Why or Why not?

