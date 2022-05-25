Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 25, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This week I decided to see what manga my local library might have, and I was pleasantly surprised to find the first two volumes of My Love Mix-Up! were available. I’ve been seeing stuff about this series for a while now, but my attempt to save money has prevented me from picking up, so I was very happy to have the chance to read these two volumes. And it was exactly what I needed in my life right now. Written by Wataru Hinekure and illustrated by Aruko, this shojo series describes itself as a “slightly silly love story about some good, eager high school kids”, which is the most perfect description. I eagerly await the day volume three (released in April) arrives at my library.

Look at these good, eager kids! I wonder if I’ll be able to resist buying this before my library catches up. The struggle is real.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...