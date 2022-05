Towel Day is celebrated every year on May 25th, as a fan tribute to the late author Douglas Adams, most well known for the “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” series of books.

Adams’ unique sense of humor, especially his ability to bring a fascinating and hilarious perspective to the mundane, is perfectly demonstrated by his outlining the myriad applications of a towel as it pertains to intergalactic travel.

Happy Towel Day, you Hoopy Froods!

