The Avocado Parenting Thread Just Needs to Vent (again)

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

It’s a tough week to be a parent, folks. Thought I’d throw this up a day early in light of recent events.

I won’t share the bad news, we’ve all heard it and are dealing with it, but feel free to scream out your fears, worries, anxieties, and anger here. We’re all sharing it.

In some good news, the vaccines for under 5s seems to finally be on the cusp of approval. At least now when we send our little ones to school or daycare, we can feel a bit less afraid that they’ll get sick.

June 15 will be the new meeting date for the Moderna EUA request for 6 months through 5 years & Pfizer-BioNTech EUA request for 6 months through 4 years of age, based on expected completion of an EUA submission. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 23, 2022

