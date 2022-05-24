WW183: Changing Channels — Day Six

Roles

? Town Players

? Candidates (Vanilla Town)

? Wolf Players

? Candidates (Vanilla Wolves)

? SK Player

? Candidate (SK)

1 Rose-Giver

The Rose-Giver picked one player as their partner prior to the start of Day 6. Together, they are the Happy Couple™; they and their partner’s win condition is to be the last players standing. The Rose-Giver can be anyone. Their partner can be anyone. The Happy Couple™ can kill one other player Day or Night. If one member of the Happy Couple™ dies, they both die.

1 Doppelgänger Player

Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.

Everyone is Vanilla. The Wolves and SK each have a Night kill. The Happy Couple™ has a Day or Night kill.

[collapse]