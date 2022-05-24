Games

WW183: Changing Channels — Day Six

The Single Person

Just as you were about to unknowingly marry your half-brother before being possessed by a demon and inheriting a large fortune but also developing a mysterious illness, the scene around you changes. You find yourself dressed to the nines, smiling desperately as the host declares, “This is the final rose tonight.” Also,

Adam / Troy McClure is dead. He was the Town Jailer.

Roles

? Town Players

? Candidates (Vanilla Town)

? Wolf Players

? Candidates (Vanilla Wolves)

? SK Player

? Candidate (SK)

1 Rose-Giver

The Rose-Giver picked one player as their partner prior to the start of Day 6. Together, they are the Happy Couple™; they and their partner’s win condition is to be the last players standing. The Rose-Giver can be anyone. Their partner can be anyone. The Happy Couple™ can kill one other player Day or Night. If one member of the Happy Couple™ dies, they both die.

1 Doppelgänger Player

Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.

Everyone is Vanilla. The Wolves and SK each have a Night kill. The Happy Couple™ has a Day or Night kill.

Players

  1. Adam – Troy McClure (Town Jailer)
  2. April – Commercial Break (Doppelgänger)
  3. Chum – Mr. Rogers Mash-up Show Pitches
  4. Cop – Sam Beckett as X
  5. copywight – Dr. Lore, Medicine Android (Vanilla Town)
  6. Cork – Friendly Background Snail (Vanilla Town)
  7. emm – Kitty and TBD’s Variety Hour
  8. Goat – Trash Muppet (Vanilla Town)
  9. hoho – Jail bird Possum
  10. Josephus – Live Studio Audience (Vanilla Town)
  11. Kim – Monsta X Stan Account (Wolf)
  12. Lamb – Yuuko Aioi (Wolf)
  13. malthusc – Chidi Anna Kendrick (Vanilla Town)
  14. Marlowe – Ron Popeil
  15. MSD – WandaVision
  16. Nate – Guy Who Has A Few Lines While Loading Or Unloading A Truck (Vanilla Town)
  17. Persephone (Wasp) – Crocodile Mom (Vanilla Town)
  18. Queequeg – Topanga’s Ever Changing Parents (Wolf)
  19. Ralph – Pat Sajak (Vanilla Town)
  20. raven – N-ko (Vanilla Town)
  21. Sheleeta – Roomba
  22. Shinichiki – Totally Radical (Town Vig)
  23. Shipwreck – Famous Guest Star  (Vanilla Town)
  24. sic – The Previously Frozen Head of Walt Disney
  25. Side – That Loser Jerry (Town Vig)
  26. Thoughts – Tom Pari- I mean Nick Lucarno

Rules

No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

No editing any post without permission.

No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats.

Night actions are mandatory.

Be chill: Attack arguments, not people.

If there is a tie at Twilight, all players except those tied will be subject to an RNG kill.

Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!

Graffiti

I’m the werewolf of the night.

The one you fear looking at straight in the eye.

I’m the werewolf that howls at the silver moon.

Left alone in the dark feeling sad and blue.

Not having a fucking clue of what to do.

I’m the werewolf that carries it’s

secrets under its skin and fur.

While others talk about

what bothers them while I

sit as my blood boils from within.

Not knowing of how

to tell the people the mess

that i’ve been dragged in

since that night the black

wolf sank it’s fangs deep

down into my skin.

Causing the pain to spread

from vein to vein. Causing

me these fevers and aches

as my body transforms and

shakes in the dead of night.

Causing me to go mad and

insane.

I’m the werewolf that saw

it’s life and freedom taken

away in the light of the day

as I was about to be another

wolf’s prey.

I was once an innocent

little boy that loved walking

alone in the woods. I was

once a little girl that thought

evil and magic don’t exist

in the world.

But this is me

today a werewolf running

around looking for fresh

prey. Looking for a soul to

take before the night

fades away…

~ MSD the Recruit

Day 6 Twilight is at 4pm CST on Wednesday, March 25, 2022