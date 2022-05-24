WW183: Changing Channels — Day Six

The Single Person
Just as you were about to unknowingly marry your half-brother before being possessed by a demon and inheriting a large fortune but also developing a mysterious illness, the scene around you changes. You find yourself dressed to the nines, smiling desperately as the host declares, “This is the final rose tonight.” Also,
Adam / Troy McClure is dead. He was the Town Jailer.
1 Rose-Giver
The Rose-Giver picked one player as their partner prior to the start of Day 6. Together, they are the Happy Couple™; they and their partner’s win condition is to be the last players standing. The Rose-Giver can be anyone. Their partner can be anyone. The Happy Couple™ can kill one other player Day or Night. If one member of the Happy Couple™ dies, they both die.
1 Doppelgänger Player Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.
Everyone is Vanilla. The Wolves and SK each have a Night kill. The Happy Couple™ has a Day or Night kill.
Adam – Troy McClure(Town Jailer) April – Commercial Break(Doppelgänger)
- Chum – Mr. Rogers Mash-up Show Pitches
- Cop – Sam Beckett as X
copywight – Dr. Lore, Medicine Android(Vanilla Town) Cork – Friendly Background Snail(Vanilla Town)
- emm – Kitty and TBD’s Variety Hour
Goat – Trash Muppet(Vanilla Town)
- hoho – Jail
birdPossum Josephus – Live Studio Audience(Vanilla Town) Kim – Monsta X Stan Account(Wolf) Lamb – Yuuko Aioi(Wolf) malthusc – Chidi Anna Kendrick(Vanilla Town)
- Marlowe – Ron Popeil
- MSD – WandaVision
Nate – Guy Who Has A Few Lines While Loading Or Unloading A Truck(Vanilla Town) Persephone (Wasp) – Crocodile Mom (Vanilla Town) Queequeg – Topanga’s Ever Changing Parents(Wolf) Ralph – Pat Sajak(Vanilla Town) raven – N-ko(Vanilla Town)
- Sheleeta – Roomba
Shinichiki – Totally Radical(Town Vig) Shipwreck – Famous Guest Star(Vanilla Town)
- sic – The Previously Frozen Head of Walt Disney
Side – That Loser Jerry(Town Vig)
- Thoughts – Tom Pari- I mean Nick Lucarno
No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
No editing any post without permission.
No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats.
Night actions are mandatory.
Be chill: Attack arguments, not people.
If there is a tie at Twilight, all players except those tied will be subject to an RNG kill.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!
I’m the werewolf of the night.
The one you fear looking at straight in the eye.
I’m the werewolf that howls at the silver moon.
Left alone in the dark feeling sad and blue.
Not having a fucking clue of what to do.
I’m the werewolf that carries it’s
secrets under its skin and fur.
While others talk about
what bothers them while I
sit as my blood boils from within.
Not knowing of how
to tell the people the mess
that i’ve been dragged in
since that night the black
wolf sank it’s fangs deep
down into my skin.
Causing the pain to spread
from vein to vein. Causing
me these fevers and aches
as my body transforms and
shakes in the dead of night.
Causing me to go mad and
insane.
I’m the werewolf that saw
it’s life and freedom taken
away in the light of the day
as I was about to be another
wolf’s prey.
I was once an innocent
little boy that loved walking
alone in the woods. I was
once a little girl that thought
evil and magic don’t exist
in the world.
But this is me
today a werewolf running
around looking for fresh
prey. Looking for a soul to
take before the night
fades away…
~ MSD the Recruit
Day 6 Twilight is at 4pm CST on Wednesday, March 25, 2022
