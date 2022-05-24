Tuesday’s Politics thread has a headache

It’s Monday evening though, hopefully it’ll be gone by the time you read this. I’ve been peopling entirely too much lately and it’s left me drained.

Anyhooo, I won’t abandon y’all to flounder around here and completely ignore what’s written up here. It’s old news by the time you get it, but the thread feel nekkid without anything up here. As the late humorist Lewis Grizzard said “Naked means you ain’t got any clothes on, nekkid means you ain’t got any clothes on and you’re up to something.” We shan’t be nekkid today. Or header-less…or topless. Whatever.

First up, important info here:

Listen,



bear spray

DOES NOT

work like bug spray.



We would like to not have to say that again. — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 23, 2022

This isn’t great news:

UPDATE: On the surface, hard to imagine a worse draw for the Jan. 6 select committee as it seeks one more legal victory against the RNC — Judges Katsas, Rao and Walker, all Trump appointees. pic.twitter.com/NBBHpLwAPU — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 23, 2022

Here’s the TL;DR of that:

Salesforce has info for the RNC that was subpoena'ed by the committee. RNC sued to block, and asked for a restraining order. Order was denied, but stayed for a short time to allow for an appeal. The appeal panel are all Trumpers. — Haemaker (@haemaker) May 23, 2022

But here’s some good news!

NEW: A pastor in Tennessee just said his church is no longer tax-exempt after TikTok users submitted complaints to the IRS because he went on a rabid rant at his church saying Democrats can’t be Christian and yelled “you ain’t seen an insurrection yet!” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 23, 2022

Further details here:

I just called the IRS to check on the tax-exempt status of Greg Locke's church. I was told there is "no record of tax exempt recognition by the IRS." So either he relinquished its 501(c)(3) status or it didn't have it to begin with, but either way, it's subject to taxation now. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 23, 2022

I’m going to leave things here. I’m sure a bunch of stuff will happen overnight. Shoot, I bet a bunch of stuff will happen between now and before I go to bed. Anyway. Be cool, be kind and behave! Respect yourself and others, graciousness is the key. Do your thing, Tuesday!

