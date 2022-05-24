Commercial Signage Day Thread (May 24)

There are many light up commercial signs and landmarks that are famous, sometimes just locally, sometimes around the world. Notable examples include Moulin Rouge’s windmill in Paris, Seattle’s “Public Market Center” sign at Pike Place, Abbotsford, Melbourne’s animated Skipping Girl sign in Australia, and several in Las Vegas alone. Here in Canada we had Sam the Record Man’s spinning neon records, and discount store Honest Ed’s sparkly garishness, both in Toronto.
But an unsung hero of commercial signage is Windsor, Ontario. One thing I’ve always appreciated about the city is a handful of distinctive signs that have been on display over the years…
Show me your favourite commercial signage! The Dairy Queen sign up top was in Ottawa. I tripped over the picture as I was digging around online looking for pictures of fun signs and liked the look of it. DQ has good sign game.
