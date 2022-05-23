Send Me an Angel Day ThReAD (05/23)

Week Four of Underrated Songs from 80s Movies is Send Me An Angel by Real Life.

The Movie (s) – Rad and Teen Wolf Too

The Scene (s) – In Rad, the song plays at the school dance when Lori Louglin and Bill Allen dance …while sitting on BMX Bikes. ( I’m not making this up! ). In Teen Wolf Too, the song plays during the montage when Jason Bateman is pulling an all-nighter to study for one of his final exams.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite sports movie. If you can’t name just one, list your top five.

Bonus Discussion – Rad finally got a physical release back in 2021. What movie that hasn’t been released on DVD, Blu-Ray, or 4K deserves a physical release?

