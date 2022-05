Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Any story as massively popular as star wars cannot help but become part of the language of pop culture at large, and there have been countless references to Star Wars in other media ranging from rip-offs to sight gags to wholesale parodies. Which ones have stuck in your memory and why? How is a good Star Wars reference delivered?

Bonus prompt: When has a reference just been cringe-inducing?

