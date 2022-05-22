The Rolling Stones Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “Sympathy for the Devil” (54) vs. “Let’s Spend the Night Together” (12)
Match 2: “Ruby Tuesday” (37) vs. “Miss You” (33)
Match 3: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (52) vs. “Shattered” (12)
Match 4: “19th Nervous Breakdown” (33) vs. “Honky Tonk Women” (31)
Match 5: “Gimme Shelter” (51) vs. “Beast of Burden” (16)
Match 6: “Paint It Black” (54) vs. “She’s a Rainbow” (15)
Match 7: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (39) vs. “Wild Horses” (31)
Match 8: “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (36) vs. “Get Off of My Cloud” (27)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “19th Nervous Breakdown“ (33) in a very close match against “Honky Tonk Women” (31).
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Miss You” (33) in a very close match against “Ruby Tuesday” (37) respectively
Biggest beatdowns – “Sympathy for the Devil” (54) beat “Let’s Spend the Night Together” (12) by a whopping 42 votes.
Voting end 24 May, 10 PM EDT